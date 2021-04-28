This week's episode of NXT aired on Tuesday from the Capital Wrestling Center with some interesting matches and segments.

The Black and Gold brand also saw two gimmick bouts set up for next week's show, with Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart challenging The Way's Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell to a Street Fight, as well as Isaiah "Swerve" Scott demanding Leon Ruff meet him in a False Count Anywhere match.

Moon and Blackheart. known as Team TCB, are the current NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. The pair were attacked before their match against the Robert Stone Brand by LeRae and Hartwell, leading to the champions being laid out. LeRae and Hartwell added insult to injury when they then rubbed Moon's face in cake.

Team TCB were interviewed back stage after this, leading to their challenge to The Way. In the video Shotzi said:

"Candice, Indi, you wanna play dirty? We can play dirty."

This was followed by Ember, who said:

"We can get rough too. So next week we are challenging you to a street fight p*****. And we are going to destroy you and we are going to pay you back for all of this garbage."

Another match that has been set up for next week's episode of the Black and Gold Brand, is Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, taking on Leon Ruff in a False Count Anywhere bout.

Both men didn't compete on Tuesday's show, but Scott was seen in a vignette, demanding he and Ruff have a match next week. In the video he said:

"See, Swerve ain't gonna fry it. When you attacked me a couple of weeks ago after our match, the first thing that came to my mind was, Leon, what a coward. But then I said and thought with this, and I mean, I really thought about this. Truth be told Swerve is actually proud of you Leon, Swerve didn't think you had it in you.

"But now that I know you do fight at ringside, [the] back lockers, [the] side of the ring, it's obvious that this ring can't contain us anymore.

"So, Swerve's gonna propose something to you since the balls in my court and all. False Count Anywhere. Because now since you wanna play this game Leon, I'm gonna continue to play. This time I'm playing with your life!"

It looks like two huge match are set for next week's NXT. The show is certainly taking shape!

