FIFA 21 TOTW: Leaks, Predictions, Release Time And Everything You Need To Know

FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) is on the way and is guaranteed to bring excitement to avid players across the globe.

As the title suggests, EA Sports puts together the best performing players each week and releases special cards for Ultimate Team (FUT) - a mode in the game where players can build their own clubs.

Gamers can do this by collecting cards with respective statistics to add to their team. In order to obtain players, they can either open packs which you can purchase with in-game coins or real money. The other method is that you can head to the Trade Market and bid for players that others might be selling.

Playing in matches online or against the CPU will earn you coins that you can use towards packs or towards the market. In recent years, Squad Building Challenges (SBC) have been added to give gamers more options when it comes to earning rewards.

The series has been running since FIFA 09, the first to be released on Playstation 3 and Xbox 360 and looks to be featured in the game for the foreseeable future.

Each week, EA Sports brings out an entirely new team that resets at a certain point to bridge the gap between virtual football and the real-life action on the pitch.

But out of all the players that have performed well this week, who is expected to feature?

Here is everything you need to know about this week’s instalment of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s TOTW.

Leaks

Any leaks of TOTW 31 will appear here as the buildup to TOTW 31 continues.

Predictions

This week, we saw a host of players performing exceptionally and have certainly added themselves to the conversation to be included in TOTW 31.

One player is Antoine Griezmann, who scored both goals during Barcelona’s 2-1 win against Villarreal at the weekend, which kept them in the mix to win this season’s La Liga title.

West Ham United fans will remember Dimitri Payet - who was on fire for Marseille during the Frenchman’s last game. The 34-year-old scored twice and provided an assist as Les Phocéens secured a 3-1 win against Stade Reims.

They are just two players that stood out to us this week, but some have decided to predict the full squad that will be chosen…

Release Time

TOTW 31 will go live in FIFA 21 at 6 pm UK GMT on Wednesday 28th April.

Every week at the same time, a new TOTW squad will be released and TOTW 31 will be live in-game until Wednesday 5th May.

