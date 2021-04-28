Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua is 'on the verge' of agreeing a deal to face Tyson Fury in the biggest fight in British boxing history.

"There is no Plan B," Joshua's promoter said, while adding he expects a deal to be struck over the next few days.

Both camps are still in discussions over the hotly-anticipated heavyweight unification bout but they've progressed to the point that Matchroom boss Hearn is confident an agreement can be reached in time for the fight to take place this summer.

Saudi Arabia has been earmarked as a possible location to stage the world title fight and Hearn insists both fighters have agreed to travel to the Middle East, with Joshua dethroning former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr in a rematch in Riyadh in December 2019.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Hearn said: "People doubted we would achieve the site fee. We have achieved that. Now we have to make sure the fighters are happy with the contractual position from the site, which is straightforward and is something we've done before.

"It is one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

"We're in a strong position. Both fighters have signed the contract to fight. Both fighters have agreed to an offer from a site.

"There were loads of calls at the weekend and last night to finalise the contract, longform, for the site.

"Time is of the essence."

"Literally, we are in the second or third round of the final site longform agreement," he continued. "Hopefully, this week, we can be in a position where it is all done.

"It's never done until the ink is dry but there are no obstacles to overcome, except to finalise the paperwork and get it announced.

"I've not seen a fight fall through at this stage before.

"We're on the verge now. But we still have to finish the job and that's the plan for this week.

"There is no Plan B. I'm a guy who loves to have a Plan B. But all our eggs are in this basket."

While their super-fight would generate hundreds of millions of pounds in ticket sales alone, Hearn warns that the coronavirus pandemic means there is no guarantee that UK fans will be able to watch Joshua's next fight overseas.

However, he admitted that he is hopeful that a certain number of supporters will be allowed to travel abroad.

"That's something that we're talking about with the site," he added.

"A lot of international sites that stage major events will invest huge money to showcase their city as a point of tourism. It's important for them to do that.

"You hope at the end of July, early August, that corridor to the Middle East will be open.

"But it's not a necessity for the fight to take place."

