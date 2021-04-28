Bianca Belair made history at WrestleMania 37.

In the main event of night one, she dethroned Sasha Banks to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

'The EST' captured her first gold in WWE after hitting the 'Kiss Of Death' to secure the pinfall.

Despite the bell ringing to signal the end of the match, commentator Michael Cole was actually heard saying 'Kick out! A kick out by Sasha!' before Corey Graves corrected him and her music hit.

It was a pretty obvious botch on Cole's part, but mistakes - especially in an incredible situation like the main event of WrestleMania - will inevitably happen.

Speaking on WWE's After The Bell podcast, Graves addressed his colleagues' mistake, suggesting that it was an incredibly tough moment to call.

"I have to address the elephant in the room. In the twilight hours after WrestleMania, everybody was mad at our good friend Michael Cole," he said.

"Cole is the consummate pro. He’s been doing this for 25 years. If there’s anybody that’s truly unshakeable, it’s Cole.

"Cole felt bad. He felt terrible, but I can relate. I almost thought the same thing. From our vantage point, it was not crystal clear.

"Now, you factor in, and I’m not making excuses, because it was what it was. To me, it didn’t take anything away from the amazing moment. It was reality. ‘It’s over. No it’s not. Oh yes it is.’"

Graves is absolutely right, because the commentary didn't take anything away from that historic moment. He also went on to say that Cole's reaction was completely genuine.

"It was a very genuine, real reaction. But, take into consideration, yes, we have the monitor. Yes, we have audio in our headphones.

"We are also in a stadium full of 20 thousand people. Any wrestler’s book you’ve ever read says, 'Being in a stadium is very different from an arena because it takes a second. The sound has to leave and come back before anything can truly register.'

"So, all of these factors are going in. I, myself, wasn’t sure. Hey, it’s the main event at WrestleMania. People have kicked out of each other’s finishers 35 times already tonight. Why wouldn’t this be any different?"

