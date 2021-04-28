The Bronze Bomber Deontay Wilder is back in training.

The American heavyweight uploaded footage of his most recent sparring session to social media, and it has to be said, he looks very sharp as he seeks to wrestle back the WBC crown he lost to the Gypsy King Tyson Fury in 2020.

The first bout between Wilder and Fury, however, took place in 2019. Fury had dominated most rounds of the fight with his superior boxing prowess and ability to operate behind the jab, but Wilder dramatically floored the Brit with seconds left on the clock in the 12th round.

Thankfully for British boxing fans, the Gypsy King regained his senses and clamoured back to his feet to beat the 10 count, and most saw the majority draw as a fair result.

In the second encounter last year, however, Fury was easily the superior fighter and claimed a TKO victory after flooring the American numerous times, prompting his cornerman Mark Breland to throw in the towel in round seven.

Wilder didn't take kindly to the defeat during the immediate aftermath of the bout, but remained tight-lipped over the months that followed.

The Bronze Bomber finally spoke out in October of last year and had some pretty wild accusations to fling at Fury; even going so far as to accuse the Brit of cheating.

In a video, the former WBC champion stated: “I highly believe you put something hard in your glove, something the size and the shape of an egg weight. It’s the reason why the side of my face swelled up in an egg-weight form. And it left a dent in my face, as well.”

Wilder even claimed that his water had been “tampered” with, saying: “My water was tampered with, bro. I know what it’s like to have some heavy workout and how you feel after. You know what I’m saying? S–t, I can have sex and still go play ball and dunk and do what I got to do. But this feeling right here, it was a different feeling. It’s like I had no control of my body. My legs was weak and stuff like that. Although my body was weak, my mind was very strong.

“When do you ever see me go down on a body shot? He didn’t even hit me; he pushed me. When did you ever see me falling back like that? When did you ever see me not being the aggressor?”

These are some pretty wild and unfounded accusations to be throwing around, but regardless, Wilder clearly feels that he and Fury have unfinished business to attend to in the ring.

1 of 15 Who is this heavyweight boxer? Oleksandr Usyk Ruslan Chigaev Alexander Povetkin Kubrat Pulev

To be fair, Wilder does have a point; the original deal signed by the Wilder and Fury camps contained a contractual obligation that meant the winner of the second contest should oblige the loser by accepting a third - and final - showdown.

The Gypsy King clearly has other ideas, though, and looks all-but set to face IBF, WBA, & WBO champion Anthony Joshua towards the end of summer in 2021. The British pair have signed their fight deal and are now awaiting the finalisation of the site for the bout to take place.

Wilder’s team is less than impressed with Fury's decision to back out of the trilogy fight and have legally challenged the decision. The motion is pending.

Like clockwork, it seems likely that the Bronze Bomber has uploaded this most recent sparring footage to announce to fight fans, Fury, Bob Arum - and anyone else who will listen - that he is ready to step in should Eddie Hearn fail to get the Joshua vs Fury bout over the line.

It's got to be said, Wilder looks better than even in the above clip, with the majority of the comment section believing the same.

"What the hell, we ain't seen Wilder in a year and he comes out looking like a real boxer, let's go," read one reply.

"This is impressive, this is the best training footage of Wilder there is IMO," read another.

"Can’t lie I’m liking what I see! I’ve never seen him work on some of those things before," Mike Larrow said.

"I just realised this is the first time I have seen Wilder do this," another added.

Man, heavyweight boxing is great again! Keep it coming!

News Now - Sport News