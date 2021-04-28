Floyd Mayweather is set to take on YouTube star Logan Paul inside the ring this June.

After the pair were scheduled for an exhibition bout back in February this year, the fight was suspended and many thought it was the end of that particular story.

However, a recent announcement has confirmed the fight is going ahead in what will be one of the most watched boxing matches in history.

Mayweather, who retired from the ring in 2015 and then returned in 2017 for a one-off fight against Conor McGregor, is now coming out of retirement once again for another big-money bout.

Paul, who has one professional boxing match to his name after losing to YouTuber KSI in 2019, will be hoping to defy the odds and produce a monumental shock across the globe against one of the greatest boxers in history.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul this year:

Date

The fight has been confirmed to take place on Sunday, June 6 this year.

Time

The time of the main event has yet to be confirmed and we will keep you updated when we hear of any changes.

Venue

The fight is taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which has a capacity of over 65,000 should fans be in attendance.

Tickets

Tickets are yet to go on sale for this event. Check back here for regular updates around ticket information and prices.

Live Stream

You can live stream the Mayweather v Paul action via Showtime, a US-based company that owns the rights to the fight.

The pay-per-view bout will be priced at $49.99 and your purchase includes a limited edition t-shirt with the package alongside other benefits.

Betting Odds

Several bookmakers have priced Mayweather at staggering odds of 1/100 to beat Paul, which implies that the 44-year-old, statistically, has a 99.9% chance of winning.

However, if you think Paul can produce one of the greatest shocks in boxing history, he has been priced with odds of around 20/1.

If you think the contest will be a draw, you can get odds of around 16/1.

Stats

Here are the stats and records of both Mayweather and Paul throughout their boxing careers so far:

Floyd Mayweather

Professional fight record: 50 fights, 50 wins, 27 wins by KO, 0 losses.

Logan Paul

Professional fight record: 1 fight, 0 wins, 0 wins by KO, 1 loss.

