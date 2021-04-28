Sheffield Wednesday news: Joey Pelupessy linked with summer exit as European sides circle

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to secure a season-defining victory over Nottingham Forest this weekend in the Championship.

Currently four points adrift of Derby County, the Owls know that a failure to better Wayne Rooney's side's result this weekend will see them drop into the third-tier of English football.

Whilst Forest have relatively little to play for due to the fact that they secured safety during their most recent Championship clash with Stoke City, Wednesday cannot afford to underestimate their opponents at Hillsborough.

Regardless of what division the Owls find themselves in next season, it is expected to be a busy summer due to the fact that a host of their players are out of contract.

One of the individuals who could become a free-agent in June is Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy.

Despite making 41 appearances in all competitions for the Owls during the current campaign, the 27-year-old has yet to agree fresh terms with the club and is now seemingly attracting interest from elsewhere.

According to Dutch news outlet Voetbal International (as cited by Sport Witness), Pelupessy is reportedly being tracked by FC Groningen ahead of a potential move in the upcoming transfer window whilst several unnamed Turkish sides and Championship outfits are also understood to be monitoring his situation.

Earlier this month, the midfielder revealed that he would be open to extending his stay in Sheffield with the Owls even if they fail to retain their second-tier status.

Speaking to ExaminerLive, Pelupessy said: "Sheffield Wednesday is always an option for me because I really appreciate that they gave me the opportunity to come and play in England more than three years ago.

"I never forget that.

"I am really happy at this club, I really feel at home here.

"I have nothing to complain about, I am happy here.

"If they want to talk about the future, I will always listen."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Pelupessy has featured regularly for the Owls in recent weeks, his displays over the course of the season have been extremely inconsistent.

Currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.40 in the Championship, the midfielder has ultimately failed to provide enough defensive support in his anchor-man role as Wednesday have only managed to keep 12 league clean-sheets.

If Pelupessy cannot pick up his performance levels during the club's final two fixtures of the campaign, it may be time for Wednesday to cut ties with him as it could benefit both parties.

Whilst the former FC Twente man will be given the opportunity to make a fresh start with a new club, the Owls could use the money freed up from his wages to potentially draft in an individual who has a proven track-record of thriving at this particular level.

