Woman goes viral after completing football “window challenge” with ease

A clip of a woman wowing those around her by completing a football challenge with ease has gone viral.

The woman in question, whose name is unknown, is seen in the video attempting to kick a football into a tiny window across the street in a French city.

To the astonishment of the men watching her, the woman completes the challenge easily. She then celebrates nonchalantly, shaking the hands of the people around her.

The clip, shared by Twitter user @MalaSOn91, has delighted social media users. It has been watched 1.5 million times, retweeted nearly 9,000 times and liked more than 47,000 times.

The task is known as the “fentre challenge”, translated from French to English as the “window challenge”. @MalaSOn91 often shares clips of the challenge on his account, but it appears this particular video features the first woman to successfully complete the task.

News Now - Sport News