Conor McGregor is selling his Irish whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve to Proximo Spirits for a deal worth up to $600m (£432m), the company said on Tuesday.

The deal comes at a busy time for the former UFC lightweight champion, who is training at the UFC Gym out in Abu Dhabi ahead of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier.

"The Notorious" founded Proper No. Twelve with friends Audie Attar and Ken Austin in 2018. McGregor and co-founders Attar and Austin are expected to stay with the company after its acquisition.

Attar founded management company Paradigm Sports in 2009, which counts McGregor among its clients, and Austin is an investor who co-founded Teremana Tequila with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

While it's unlikely the UFC fighter will ever be short of cash, a payday of this magnitude will help to pay for some more supercars (looking at you, Floyd Mayweather) or more expensive watches than anyone can possibly want or need.

Proximo CEO Mike Keyes said the American company has plans to expand the brand internationally.

However, both Austin and Keyes have insisted that McGregor will continue to play an active role in the development of the brand.

"It’s hard to predict how long it’s going to take, but I’m looking at a million cases and saying that’s a starting point for this brand," Austin said to Shanken News Daily. "Conor is very, very fixated on this being a multi-million case brand. I wouldn’t count him out ever."

"We are very excited about Conor’s upcoming July 10 fight in Las Vegas, and obviously we are planning a big splash around that event," Keyes added.

McGregor, meanwhile, is set to face Poirier in a rubber match in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10.

He's looking in great shape ahead of his UFC comeback.

