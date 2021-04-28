On the morning after Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final first leg, some incredible reports have emerged from Spain suggesting Marcelo will miss the second leg because he’s been selected to work on the polling stations for next week’s elections.

No, we’re deadly serious.

The report from El Mundo suggests Marcelo has been randomly selected to work at the elections, which are being held next Tuesday. The second leg takes place next Wednesday.

The electoral board has argued that Marcelo can fly after working at the elections and, therefore, isn’t entitled to miss his duties. However, due to Covid protocols, that may not be possible.

Incredibly, teammate Victor Chust has also been selected.

The club’s legal department and the player’s representatives have argued with the electoral board that Marcelo must travel with the squad next Tuesday. However, those appeals have been rejected. The club will try again to get Marcelo out of his electoral responsibilities.

Marcelo played the first leg on Tuesday due to Ferland Mendy’s injury but endured a difficult 90 minutes. It’s unknown whether Mendy will be fit enough for the second leg at Stamford Bridge next week.

But could you imagine a player missing a Champions League semi-final for that!?

According to the Instruction of the Central Electoral Board 6/2011, the following may be excused from participation in the Polling Stations for professional reasons:

- "Those who, during the voting day, must render their services to the Electoral Boards, the Courts and the Public Administrations entrusted with electoral functions."

- "Those who must provide essential community services of vital importance during election day , such as medical, health, civil protection, firefighters, etc."

- "The Directors of the general information communication media and the Heads of the information services who must cover election day."

- "The professionals who must participate in public events to be held on the voting day, which are scheduled prior to the electoral call, when the interested party cannot be replaced and the non-participation of the same forces to suspend the event, producing relevant economic damages."

Marcelo doesn't fall under any of those categories.

However, there’s a ray of hope for Marcelo from a previous example involving Levante goalkeeper, Actor Fernandez.

In November 2019, the club managed to free Fernández from polling station duties after he was summoned in Mondragón as alternate president

The electoral board accepted the second appeal of the club and released him.

