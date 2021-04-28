Watford news: Hornets weighing up potential summer swoop for Matej Vydra

Having guided his side to an immediate return to the Premier League last weekend, Watford manager Xisco Munoz will now be looking at ways to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst the Hornets may not need to improve their wide options due to the presence of Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema who have both been able to deliver the goods in the second-tier in recent months, the could look into the possibility of drafting in a centre-forward this summer.

Whereas Joao Pedro has managed to provide 13 direct goal contributions in the second-tier, he has only played three games in the Premier League during his career and thus may find it difficult to compete at this level.

With Troy Deeney's contract set to expire following the culmination of the current campaign and Andre Gray struggling for consistency, it is hardly surprising that the Hornets have already been linked with a move for a forward.

According to The Athletic, Watford are reportedly monitoring Matej Vydra's situation at Burnley ahead of a potential swoop for the Czech Republic international.

The forward, who is valued at £2.7m on Transfemarkt, was understood to be one of the Hornets' targets last summer and is set to enter the final year of his contract at Turf Moor in June.

Certainly no stranger to Vicarage Road, Vydra joined Watford on loan on two separate occasions before making a permanent switch to the club in 2015.

Whilst the forward was able to reach double figures in terms of goals in both of his temporary spells with the Hornets, he failed to make a positive impression during the 2015/16 campaign and was eventually sold to Derby County.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although Vydra has achieved success throughout his career at Championship level by finding the back of the net on 65 occasions in this division, he has been less successful in the Premier League in recent seasons.

Despite making 23 appearances in the top-flight during the current campaign for Burnley, the forward has only managed to provide four direct goal contributions and is currently averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.34.

Taking Vydra's underwhelming form into consideration, Watford ought to steer clear of signing him as there is no guarantee that he will be upgrade on their existing options in this position.

If the Hornets are indeed interested in signing a new striker, they may find it beneficial to target a player who knows what it takes to thrive in the Premier League as drafting in the right individual could help them achieve a relative amount of success in this division next season.

