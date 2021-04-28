Lots of rumours were circulating around a fight being set up between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul and the event has finally been confirmed.

Social Media Influencers have started to make a move into the boxing world, something which hasn’t got full support. With Logan Paul losing to fellow YouTuber KSI, it is very surprising to see him agree to fight Mayweather, even if he is now 44 years-old.

Many have tried to defeat Mayweather, and he even came out of retirement to face famous MMA fighter Conor McGregor, but the American came out on top in August 2017 following a tenth-round knockout.

Following this fight, the boxer made his record 50-0 and has definitely solidified himself as one of the best boxers of all time.

What date is the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight?

The fight was confirmed on Wednesday 28th April and it is very interesting as Mayweather hasn’t fought since his bout against McGregor in 2017.

The fight will definitely bring in a lot of spectators, as the boxing world will want to see Mayweather, whilst Logan Paul has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube who will want to be seeing him fight.

It has now been confirmed that this fight will take place on June 6th 2021 and so fans don’t have to wait for the two to fight it out in America.

Despite the sheer difference in experience between the two, we are definitely in for somewhat of a surprising spectacle when the two enter the ring in June.

