Karim Benzema is now level with Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez in the all-time Champions League scoring chart.

The Frenchman netted his 71st goal in the competition against Chelsea in Tuesday night's semi-final first leg.

Now, only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski have scored more times in the Champions League than Benzema.

His record is mighty impressive, but how does Real Madrid's free-scoring talisman compare to that trio in terms of goals-per game?

Well, we've managed to find a calculator hidden away in a desk drawer and have worked out the answer to that very question.

Using Transfermarkt, we've ranked the 20 highest scorers in the Champions League since it was rebranded in 1992/93 by their goal-to-game ratios.

Ronaldo usually comes out on top when it comes to the Europe's top-tier competition and goals, but not this time around...

20. Arjen Robben - 0.28

Games: 110

Goals: 31

19. Kaka - 0.348

Games: 86

Goals: 30

18. Wayne Rooney - 0.352

Games: 85

Goals: 30

17. Fernando Morientes - 0.354

Games: 93

Goals: 33

16. Thomas Muller - 0.387

Games: 124

Goals: 48

15. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 0.40

Games: 120

Goals: 48

14. Thierry Henry - 0.44

Games: 112

Goals: 50

13. Alessandro Del Piero - 0.47

Games: 89

Goals: 42

12. Didier Drogba - 0.478

Games: 92

Goals: 44

11. Andriy Shevchenko - 0.48

Games: 100

Goals: 48

10. Raul Gonzalez - 0.50

Games: 142

Goals: 71

9. Edinson Cavani - 0.53

Games: 66

Goals: 35

8. Sergio Aguero - 0.54

Games: 76

Goals: 41

7. Karim Benzema - 0.55

Games: 129

Goals: 71

6. Filippo Inzaghi - 0.57

Games: 81

Goals: 46

5. Neymar - 0.61

Games: 67

Goals: 41

4. Robert Lewandowski - 0.76

Games: 96

Goals: 73

3. Cristiano Ronaldo - 0.761

Games: 176

Goals: 134

2. Ruud van Nistelrooy - 0.767

Games: 73

Goals: 56

1. Lionel Messi - 0.80

Games: 149

Goals: 120

Benzema has to make do with a seventh-place finish, while at the very top, Van Nistelrooy and Messi both rank ahead of the Champions League's all-time leading scorer, Ronaldo.

Lewandowski's goals-per-game ratio is only slightly inferior to that of the Portuguese superstar, with Neymar the fifth and final player to possess a value over 0.60.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward's record is more proof that he is still seriously underrated by the majority of football fans.

Neymar has thrived in the Champions League during his time in European football and if he wins the competition with PSG this season, he may even finally get his hands on the Ballon d'Or award at the end of the year.

