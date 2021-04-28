Boxing has a big event coming up this weekend as Derek Chisora fights Joshua Parker. The two heavyweights have yet to fight but have been close to crossing paths many times.

Back in August 2019, a fight between Chisora and former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker was announced to take place at the O2 Arena in London on 26 October 2019.

The bout was set to take place as the co-main event to the World Boxing Super Series: Light welterweight final between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor live on Sky Sports Box Office. However On 1st October Parker pulled out of the fight due to illness.

The fight is now finally upon us nearly a year and half later than it should have happened, but now it makes the event one that fans are even more excited for.

Read More: Chisora vs Parker: Card, Fight Time, Stream, Tickets, Venue, Date And Everything You Need To Know

How to watch the Chisora vs Parker fight- Live Stream

The event will be somewhat weird as fans will still not be allowed into the arena it is being held in Manchester, however it is still available to watch.

The Chisora vs Parker fight and the event features six other fights on the undercard. Just like most boxing events it will be available on pay-per-view, which means you will have to pay to access the fight.

As such, it will be a pay-per-view event in the UK with Sky Sports Box Office showing the action for a price of £19.95.

Chisora vs Parker Fight Time

This 12-round heavyweight bout is set for Saturday, May 1 and ring walks for the main event are expected from 10:30pm UK time.

There will be a stacked card before the headline fight with a host of big names in action like Chirs Eubank Jr and Katie Taylor.

You can find all of the latest Boxing News and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News