Chris Eubank Jr hopes victory over Marcus Morrison on Saturday night will set up a super-fight with Gennady Golovkin.

The WBA interim middleweight champion returns to the ring on the undercard of Dereck Chisora vs. Joseph Parker this weekend, knowing a win would ensure he remains mandatory challenger to WBA champion Ryota Murata.

But Eubank Jr (29-2, 22 KOs) insists his sights are set on much bigger fish than his upcoming opponent - namely world title-holders Murata and Golovkin.

Eubank Jr, 31, wants to face Golovkin before the end of the year as he believes he has the power to knock out the IBF and IBO middleweight world champion.

"I really and truly believe I would stop him," Eubank Jr said to Sky Sports.

"My engine and his fight style? He doesn't back down and goes to war regardless.

"An immovable force against an unstoppable object. When two warriors collide who put it all on the line, it would be an amazing fight.

"I don't believe he could out-punch or out-perform me.

"I've had that mind-set for years now. I have the perfect style to stop Golovkin even though it's never been done before."

Roy Jones Jr has been preparing Eubank Jr for his middleweight clash with countryman Morrison after years of competing without a trainer at all.

Eubank Jr has previously worked with Jones Jr out of his personal gym in Florida and the American has now arrived in the UK to put "Next Gen" through his paces once again.

Golovkin, 39, does not currently have a targeted date for his return to the ring.

Talks had been ongoing between the pair and their representatives over a proposed meeting in 2016, although negotiations fell apart following a famous row between Barry Hearn and Chris Eubank Sr.

But it seems Eubank Jr has not given up hope of fighting Golovkin, who turns 40 in April 2022.

He added: "He has a world title, the fans have been asking for the fight for years, it slipped through my fingers.

"I'm in a position now, fighting in England, where I can put it good performances and we can make the fight at the end of the year.

"That would be the dream, to fight in the UK. Obviously he fights in the States and it comes down to business.

"My main focus is just fighting him and getting that world title."

