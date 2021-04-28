On RAW a few weeks ago Randy Orton faced off with Riddle, following a backstage segment on the show. The initial plan that night was to have "The Apex Predator" square off with Braun Strowman, this changed and instead Orton went toe-to-toe with "The Original Bro."

Riddle picked up the victory in their match, pinning "The Viper" and surprising many. Since then, Randy praised the former United States Champion on Twitter, responding to a fan's tweet saying:

"@RandyOrton vs @SuperKingofBros is 💴

He’s a p**** and needs a good ass whoopin.... but also impressed me tonight. F***. He beat me. Ok ‘bro’ let’s do this.....

Also happy #420AllDay"

According to Fightful Select, Orton is an admirer of his tag partner's ability and is looking to work with him more in the future.

Riddle and The Apex Predator teamed together to take on Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander on this week's RAW. The pair picked up the win against the former Red Brand's Tag Team Champions.

A new tag team between The Viper and Randy has been dubbed "RKOBro" by the 14-time World Champion and fans on social media.

Both men seem to have moved on from their previous feuds at WrestleMania 37. Orton beat "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at The Show of Shows, while Riddle dropped the US Title to Sheamus.

Wyatt is yet to return to the WWE since losing at 'Mania. But Randy looks fully focused on a new storyline with The Original Bro.

If this pairing hits the ground running, it could very well lead to The Apex Predator and Riddle potentially challenging for the RAW Tag Team Titles in the future. The belts are currently held by AJ Styles and Omos, who captured them from The New Days at WrestleMania 37.

Orton is no stranger to the Tag Team Titles, having won both the World Tag Team Championship with Edge, and the SmackDown Tag Team Title with Bray. Riddle on the other hand has won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic while in NXT with Pete Dunne.

