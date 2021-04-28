Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas: Date, Venue, Stats and Everything You Need to Know

The highly anticipated fight between Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas is just days away as the reigning world lightweight champion looks to defend her title.

The two fighters will meet again on Saturday night after they previously competed in a thrilling bout in the 2012 Olympics. Taylor beat Jonas in a 26-15 victory in London, before going on to overcome Tajikistan's Mavzuna Chorieva in the semi-final and Sofya Ochigava of Russia to win the gold.

The fight is part of the blockbuster Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker bill, which will also feature Chris Eubank Jr vs Marcus Morrison along with others. Taylor will hope to retain her undisputed lightweight belts and keep her impressive unbeaten streak alive.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Katie Taylor vs Natasha Jonas:

When and where is the Taylor vs Jonas fight?

The lightweight title bout will take place on Saturday, May 1st at Wembley Arena. It is expected to get underway at about 10.30pm, with ring walks to commence just beforehand.

Form and record

Taylor is the reigning lightweight champion of the world and currently holds a 100% winning record. The Bray Bomber has beaten all 17 of her opponents faced so far, winning six via knockout. The 34-year-old's title belts are undisputed – her last fight was back in November 2020, where she beat Miriam Gutierrez in London.

Jonas has competed in nine professional fights so far and has won seven of them, drawing one and losing another. The Liverpool-born southpaw is undoubtedly the underdog heading into this title bout.

What is at stake?

Taylor and Jonas will be competing for the WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO titles at the weekend. The fight will determine who will come away dripping in gold as the new lightweight champion of the world.

What do the panellists say?

Whilst the majority vote goes to a Katie Taylor clean up, Eddie Hearn has tipped Natasha Jonas to shock the title holder.

"It's probably the biggest fight in women's boxing," the promoter said. "People would've written off Natasha Jonas a while back, but after her performance last summer, after the confidence that she's got, they [Jonas and her team] fancy it."

Carl Froch admitted that whilst Jonas poses a threat to Taylor's legacy, it will be the Bray Bomber who comes out on top.

"It's a good fight, but I just see Taylor producing another dominant performance. She's got such a high work-rate, she's so fit and she's tough as well."

Where to watch

The fight will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office for UK viewers as well as on DAZN.

