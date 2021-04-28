Iga Świątek posts hilarious photo of herself with cardboard cutout of Naomi Osaka

Reigning French Open champion Iga Świątek has posted a humorous image on social media showing herself in a press conference at the Madrid Open alongside a cardboard cutout of her good friend Naomi Osaka.

The 19-year-old took to Twitter to share the photo, where she can be seen staring at a cutout of Osaka after her Australian Open triumph earlier this year.

Świątek captioned the post with a laughing emoji followed by “How’s your day going @naomiosaka?”

The four-time Grand Slam winner appeared to have no idea where the cutout had come from and jokingly responded: “lol did they just have that in the press room for no reason?”

Osaka and Świątek are known to be good friends on tour and have regularly offered support and praise to one another.

Following Świątek’s French Open title win last year, the Japanese star told reporters: “I would say I was really inspired by Iga.”

Equally, the Polish teenager offered a similar message regarding Osaka when speaking to CNN recently.

“She [Osaka] inspired me even before we met because she was one of the girls that won a Grand Slam when she was an underdog,” Świątek stressed.

The two could well find themselves facing each other this week, though they are on opposite sides of the draw.

The Madrid Open gets underway this Friday.

