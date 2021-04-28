England Euro 2020 squad: The 26 players most likely to be picked
We’ve spent months pretending we’re Gareth Southgate by picking our 23-man England squad for Euro 2020.
I think we can all agree that’s it’s a very difficult task.
It’ll be tough to find two fans who completely agree on the same 23 players.
But all that brainstorming has been a waste of time.
That’s because it’s been reported that the 23-man squads will increase to 26 for the tournament due to the condensed domestic season.
Does that make Southgate’s job harder or easier?
The England boss was probably just finalising his 23 players and now needs to call upon three more.
Who will be the beneficiaries?
Well, the Racing Post has looked at the odds and worked out the most likely 26 players on the bus/train/plane to Euro 2020.
Let’s take a look:
Goalkeepers
Jordan Pickford
Nick Pope
Dean Henderson
The increase from 23 to 26 isn’t likely to impact the three goalkeepers that Southgate plans to take.
Defenders
Kyle Walker
John Stones
Harry Maguire
Ben Chilwell
Luke Shaw
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Eric Dier
Tyrone Mings
Conor Coady
Southgate's toughest decision is which right-backs to take and, according to the odds, that’s most likely to be Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Reece James missing out.
Eric Dier, Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady will play back-up to centre-back partners John Stones and Harry Maguire.
Midfielders
Phil Foden
Mason Mount
Declan Rice
Jesse Lingard
Kalvin Phillips
Jude Bellingham
Jack Grealish
Jordan Henderson
James Ward-Prowse
Jack Grealish and Jesse Lingard must have really enjoyed the news of the squad increase and now look likely to be given the opportunity - despite Grealish being sidelined for the last few months.
Jordan Henderson himself faces a fight to be fit, while there’s still no room for Bukayo Saka or James Maddison.
Forwards
Harry Kane
Raheem Sterling
Marcus Rashford
Jadon Sancho
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Kane, Sterling and Rashford are nailed on to be included in the squad, while Sancho and Calvert-Lewin are now expected to be called upon. That means the likes of Greenwood, Watkins and Ings will miss out.
Who misses out?
Kieran Trippier
Reece James
Michael Keane
Ben Godfrey
Aaron Wan Bissaka
Ezri Konsa
Bukayo Saka
James Maddison
Mason Greenwood
Ollie Watkins
Patrick Bamford
Danny Ings