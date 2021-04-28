We’ve spent months pretending we’re Gareth Southgate by picking our 23-man England squad for Euro 2020.

I think we can all agree that’s it’s a very difficult task.

It’ll be tough to find two fans who completely agree on the same 23 players.

But all that brainstorming has been a waste of time.

That’s because it’s been reported that the 23-man squads will increase to 26 for the tournament due to the condensed domestic season.

Does that make Southgate’s job harder or easier?

The England boss was probably just finalising his 23 players and now needs to call upon three more.

Who will be the beneficiaries?

Well, the Racing Post has looked at the odds and worked out the most likely 26 players on the bus/train/plane to Euro 2020.

Let’s take a look:

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford

Nick Pope

Dean Henderson

The increase from 23 to 26 isn’t likely to impact the three goalkeepers that Southgate plans to take.

Defenders

Kyle Walker

John Stones

Harry Maguire

Ben Chilwell

Luke Shaw

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Eric Dier

Tyrone Mings

Conor Coady

Southgate's toughest decision is which right-backs to take and, according to the odds, that’s most likely to be Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Reece James missing out.

Eric Dier, Tyrone Mings and Conor Coady will play back-up to centre-back partners John Stones and Harry Maguire.

Midfielders

Phil Foden

Mason Mount

Declan Rice

Jesse Lingard

Kalvin Phillips

Jude Bellingham

Jack Grealish

Jordan Henderson

James Ward-Prowse

Jack Grealish and Jesse Lingard must have really enjoyed the news of the squad increase and now look likely to be given the opportunity - despite Grealish being sidelined for the last few months.

Jordan Henderson himself faces a fight to be fit, while there’s still no room for Bukayo Saka or James Maddison.

Forwards

Harry Kane

Raheem Sterling

Marcus Rashford

Jadon Sancho

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Kane, Sterling and Rashford are nailed on to be included in the squad, while Sancho and Calvert-Lewin are now expected to be called upon. That means the likes of Greenwood, Watkins and Ings will miss out.

Who misses out?

Kieran Trippier

Reece James

Michael Keane

Ben Godfrey

Aaron Wan Bissaka

Ezri Konsa

Bukayo Saka

James Maddison

Mason Greenwood

Ollie Watkins

Patrick Bamford

Danny Ings

