Activision could be set to release a remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's much-loved multiplayer game if rumours that have surfaced are to be believed.

Now a full 11 years since the game's initial release on both Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 back in November 2009, the sixth instalment in the series remains to this day one of its most popular.

Whilst the two central Campaign and Spec Ops modes won universal acclaim for their overarching plot and ground-breaking gameplay, the multiplayer version however, has and arguably still is, the biggest draw.

Intriguingly, both single-player modes have already had the full makeover after revamps last year, but now, potentially, the ever-popular deathmatch mode - at times infuriatingly so - could get a touch of glamour also.

So why the delay? Activision explained at the time that with both the original Modern Warfare and Warzone both out, the further lure of the upcoming Black Ops: Cold War, could have split the multiplayer universe.

That decision might now be explained by a fresh rumour circulating, that points to Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Remastered, being in the pipeline.

Though it may come at the behest of Call Of Duty: Vanguard - with speculation that game may not see the light of day, riddled with technical problems - Twitter user thesoapkai claimed the Remastered version will release in 2021.

To further muddy the waters however, the tweet was subsequently taken down after a legal claim by Activision themselves.

Perhaps raising eyebrows, Tom Henderson, a leaker with a more reliable track record when it comes to COD, then went on to explain the takedown of said tweet could be because even one part of his claims were true.

No smoke without fire, eh?

Exactly which parts may indeed turn out to be fact, remain shrouded in secrecy, however, Henderson maintains, that Activision will release a new premium Call Of Duty this year.

With May only days away, Activision has in the past geared up for big announcements in late spring. Watch this space.

