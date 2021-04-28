The Last of Us Part 3: Latest News, Release Date, Characters And Everything You Need To Know

Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic game The Last of Us could be returning with a third part to the hugely popular series.

The previous game was a monumental success with an intriguing storyline and intense emotional connection that players formed with the characters, such as the quality of the storyline that followed on from the first instalment of the series.

Released in June 2020, The Last of Us Part 2 sold four million copies across the globe, which topped sales figures generated from Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War during the same time frame. In the UK, it holds the record to this day as the fastest-selling physical Playstation 4 game in history.

Because of this, there is plenty of anticipation regarding a possible third game that will almost certainly prompt a similar reaction from gamers, if not better.

Information is still significantly limited regarding The Last of Us Part 3 and we will update this page as soon as more details are released.

Here is everything you need to know about The Last of Us Part 3…

Warning: spoilers from TLOU Part 2 are included in this article.

Latest News

28th April: Neil Druckmann, Naughty Dog’s Co-President, revealed during an interview with the Script Apart Podcast that the game has a storyline, but is not yet being produced.



Leaks

Any leaks that emerge online regarding the details of The Last of Us 3 will be posted here in due course.

Release Date

No release date has been confirmed for the third part of the franchise - and don’t expect to hear about it anytime soon.

Naughty Dog’s Co-President Neil Druckmann was speaking to the Script Apart Podcast and explained that the game is currently not in production, despite the game having a plot.

“I don’t know how much I want to reveal and I did write an outline for a story that we’re not making” he said.

“But I hope one day can see the light of day – that explores a little bit what happens after this game. We’ll see.”

Time will tell whether Naughty Dog will follow through with the fans’ wishes to produce a third-game in the series.

Characters

The second game provided twists and turns that, quite simply, nobody saw coming. With Joel having been savagely beaten and murdered at the beginning of the story, it set Ellie off on a savage path motivated by revenge with her vigilante actions.

Ellie herself is somewhat a controversial figure amongst fans but there may be more than meets the eye when it comes to her background and how she progresses in her journey.

Will she be a protagonist once more? Will she turn her back on everything that she has done in the past? Will she look to build her relationship with Dina? There are so many unanswered questions that fans of the series would love to see answered.

