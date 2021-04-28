Tottenham transfer news: Levy handed chance to sign 20 y/o Serie A rising star

Tottenham have been given a potential boost in their pursuit of Sampdoria midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard, as revealed by Club Doria 46.

What's the latest news involving Damsgaard?

Sampdoria have a balance sheet with a deficit of €14.7m (£12.8m), and could be forced to sell some of their prized assets this summer to balance the books.

This suggests that Damsgaard could be on the market, which could work in Spurs' favour as they have been linked with the youngster. They have reportedly shown the most interest in Damsgaard outside of Italy, although Juventus and Inter are also admirers of the Dane.

How has he performed for Sampdoria this season?

Strongly.

Having only arrived at the club last year, Damsgaard has made a positive impression in his maiden campaign. He has appeared in 31 league matches in 2020/21, registering six goal contributions, as per WhoScored.

His dribbling skills have come to the fore, as he has completed 49 successful dribbles for Claudio Ranieri's side. This would put him second in Tottenham's rankings, behind Tanguy Ndombele (71).

He has also demonstrated his creative flair by making 21 key passes. Only Son Heung-min (60) and Harry Kane (41) have managed more for Tottenham.

Is he ready for the step up?

Less than a year ago, Damsgaard was playing in his homeland for Nordsjaelland. Now, he is being tracked by one of the biggest clubs in England. Is it all too soon for him?

Well, perhaps not. Damsgaard has shown his big-game temperament by scoring or assisting against four of the top six sides in Serie A this season, which indicates that he can make a difference in crunch games.

He has also been directly involved in five goals in his two international appearances for Denmark. Every time he is asked to step up, he produces the goods. There is no reason to believe he couldn't do the same at Spurs.

Levy's chance to seal a bargain deal?

Tottenham have become very reliant on Kane and Son this season. That much was evident in the team's recent cup final display against Manchester City, as with their trusted duo not firing, Spurs were completely outplayed.

A major rebuild is needed this summer, and the signing of Damsgaard could be just what's needed to get the side moving forwards.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is a shrewd businessman, and should be able to see that taking advantage of Sampdoria's financial difficulties and spending the €20-25m (£17.4-21.8m) it will take to get Damsgaard would be a wise long-term investment.

Damsgaard does not turn 21 until July, yet already has a season of Serie A football under his belt in which he has flourished. He looks to be a fine prospect, and at a bargain price, Levy ought to snap him up.

