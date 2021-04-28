Man City's Steph Houghton and others confirm stance on social media boycott

Starting on Friday, all football clubs and bodies across England will unite in a four-day social media blackout to make a stand against online abuse within the sport.

As of 3pm on April 30th, teams in the Premier League, EFL, Women's Super League and Women's Championship will fall silent as they play their part in fighting against the rising cases of discrimination. The FA, PFA, LMA, PGMOL, Kick It Out, Women in Football and the FSA will also be taking part in the social media boycott.

Since the announcement of the blackout, a number of sporting organisations outside of football have vowed to take part in the movement. The likes of the England and Wales Cricket Board and the LTA have announced that they will be joining the four-day silence, as well as media outlets including talkSPORT.

Lionesses captain Steph Houghton has also pledged her allegiance with the boycott. The Manchester City star appeared on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football show and confirmed that she will be joining in with the withdrawal from social media.

"We'll be joining the Premier League and the men's leagues in sending out the message," Houghton said. "Social media is where the discriminatory acts happen. With the profiles we have, I think social media is a big part of that."

The England skipper said that several of her teammates had been victims of online abuse as of late and that the time to raise awareness around discrimination is now.

Jamie Carragher, who was on MNF with Houghton, also revealed he will be taking part in the boycott and stressed that football as a whole must unite on this matter and take a stand towards a fairer world.

"We want to make a change, we don't want to take a token gesture," Houghton said. "We want to make a difference in peoples' lives. It's a senior subject and we want to make a difference."

