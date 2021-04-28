Saunders-Alvarez? Joshua-Fury? Forget those.

A rematch between two former heavyweight champions could blow those two superfights out of the water if it happened.

And that is a distinct possibility according to one Mike Tyson, after the 54-year-old claimed that he will fight Lennox Lewis later this year.

As 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' sensationally told TMZ Sports, the two former foes are set to touch gloves for the second time in September.

"I'm gonna fight Lennox Lewis," exclaimed Tyson as he exited swanky restaurant Catch in Los Angeles earlier this week.

He then added as he left, "September."

After making his much-anticipated return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr. last November, the former lineal champion of the world impressed many with his levels of fitness, and a physique belying his age.

With many touting Tyson to fight Evander Holyfield in his own rematch bout later this year, the Alabaman however, agreed a fight with Kevin McBride in June to scupper plans.

That left a sizeable void to fill, one which it appears Lewis could now step into.

Having met in their first fight 19 years ago, the initial cross-Atlantic showdown between the two men took place in Memphis, Tennessee, after being forced to move from Las Vegas.

After the Nevada State Athletic Commission refused to grant Tyson a permit following a press conference brawl between the two fighters, the fight was also postponed until June 2002.

Admitting to biting the Briton's leg in the incident, the build-up to the fight also saw Tyson claim that he wanted to 'eat' Lewis' children.

The fight itself saw the defending unified WBC, IBF, IBO, and The Ring champion Lewis defeat Tyson by eighth-round knockout, as pay-per-view buy-rates were smashed.

In the post-fight interview, Tyson stated his words were used to sell the fight, and stated he held huge respect for Lewis. Those feelings might be about to be tested once more, however.

In a year set to see Billy Joe Saunders meet Saul Alvarez, and as a two-fight deal between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury inches ever nearer, the addition of Tyson-Lewis 2 would be equally eye-catching.

1 of 20 Which New York borough was Mike Tyson born in? Brooklyn Queens The Bronx Manhattan

News Now - Sport News