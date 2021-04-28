Joseph Parker has heaped praise on Tyson Fury for helping him get ready for his upcoming fight against Derek Chisora.

Parker has teamed up with former WBO middleweight champion Andy Lee following his amicable split from trainer Kevin Barry.

Barry, who had worked with the 29-year-old boxer since 2013, announced on social media they had parted ways, but insisted they are still friends.

After the WBC heavyweight champion put master and pupil in touch, the trio have been training together at Fury's home gym after Parker swapped the streets of Las Vegas for the beaches of Morecambe.

And the New Zealander was quick to laud "The Gypsy King" ahead of his heavyweight clash with "Del Boy" Chisora.

“At this stage in my career, I feel it is important to try something else and see how it will work,” Parker said to talkSPORT.

“So I gave Tyson Fury a text and asked him for his advice and then he suggested that Andy Lee would be a great match for me in terms of training.

"He [Lee] is not only a great trainer, but he is also a great teacher as well. So one thing led to another, we had three or four Zoom calls to meet each other and figure out what the schedule was going to look like and what kind of programme we were going to be doing.

"Six or seven days later, I was flying to Ireland to meet him for the first time and then to get into training because we had this fight date, which we were looking at locking in.

"Once we locked it in, I was already in Ireland training at the start of a new programme with a new team and a new coach."

Parker strongly credits Fury for transforming him into a much better fighter having made a few technical adjustments during their sparring sessions together over the past couple of months.

The Kiwi has only fought twice in the past two years and admits he is itching to get back in the ring again.

"It’s been great, I’ve never had a training relationship like it," he added. "This is the first time we were able to do some training together.

"It’s been awesome; he is great, has a positive energy and he works very hard. We had training with Tyson in Manchester.

"It’s a great training environment to be in."

