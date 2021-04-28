PlayStation Plus: May 2021: Free PS5 and PS4 Games, Deals And Everything You Need To Know

Sony’s subscription service PlayStation Plus continues to be a popular service for millions of gamers around the world.

Like Xbox, the gaming company offers exclusive discounts, free games and downloads from the Playstation Store for either a monthly or annual fee.

Once your subscription expires, your downloaded delights are sadly taken away from you. But fear not, gamers. Once you re-subscribe, you are given the right to download all content straight back onto your PS5, PS4 or even PS3 and quickly pick up where you left off.

There are plenty of benefits that you can take advantage of with a Playstation Plus subscription:

Free Games

Discounts

Exclusives

1 GB of Cloud Storage

You can visit the Official Playstation Website if you would like to know more about Playstation Plus.

Each month, PS Plus releases two games for players across the globe to enjoy, free of charge, each and every month.

With the summer edging ever closer, there is always speculation regarding which titles will be brought to the hands of subscribers. In recent months, Control Days Gone, Oddworld: Soulstorm have been some of the biggest games dropping.

These games have helped Sony hit the astonishing milestone of having 47 million subscribers worldwide, with plenty more coming in 2021.

Here is what you can expect from PlayStation Plus in May.

Free Games

On the last Wednesday of every month at around 4:30 pm UK time, the free games will be announced and will be available to download the following Tuesday. This month, that date will be 4th May 2021.

Of course, this will depend on each month and could mean that players could be waiting longer to be able to get their hands on those games concerned.

Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last - Playstation 5

If your idea of fun is burning as much rubber as possible, carnage and metal crunching action, Wreckfest is the game for you.

The hilarious challenge modes behind the wheel of iconic crop harvesters and three-wheelers will keep you and your friends coming back for more.



Battlefield V - PS4



Battlefield is one of EA’s most successful grossing games in the company’s history and Sony are giving subscribers the opportunity to play this game for free.



This seemed unthinkable that gamers could immerse themselves in a never-before-seen portrayal of World War 2 with all-out multiplayer for no cost. Take your friends and fight in epic and unexpected locations across the world, armed with the vast array of Grand Operations and Combined Arms.



Stranded Deep - PS4



This open-world adventure game will put your survival skills to the test. You start the game in the aftermath of a devastating, yet mysterious plane crash into the Pacific Ocean.



Alone, with no possibility of calling for help, you must use all of your abilities to survive in a hostile environment, including hunting for supplies, crafting tools and shelters, eating and drinking. Stay sharp, however. Hunger, thirst, and exposure conspire against you as you brave the elements and the dangerous creatures of the ocean.



Deals

We will update you with deals as soon as we receive them.

