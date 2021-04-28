Brentford are having another good season.

The Bees, under Thomas Frank, have secured their place in the playoffs for a second straight season.

They look set to finish the Championship campaign in third after defeating Rotherham on Thursday evening.

Bryan Mbeumo scored the only goal of the game as Brentford emerged 1-0 victors.

A clip has emerged on Twitter from the game which is getting a lot of attention. It features Brentford's strange routine to kick-off the game.

There isn't a right or wrong way to start a football match.

Some teams decide to pass the ball back and retain possession, while others launch the ball forward in order to win territory.

Brentford did a bizarre variation of the latter.

The ball was passed back to Brentford's centre midfielder, who paused for a brief moment while his teammates charged forward.

The player with the ball then flicked the ball up before absolutely leathering it a country mile in the air in the hope that one of his teammates would be able to win the header.

Watch it below:

That is one of the strangest way to kick off a football game that we've ever seen.

Twitter user @marksmithstuff, who posted the clip, is a Derby County fan and needed Brentford to pick up all three points with Rotherham also in a relegation battle.

Mark wrote alongside the video: "When you are desperate for Brentford to take this game seriously and this is how they kick off".

This isn't just a one time thing, though.

Brentford also deployed their unique kick-off strategy against Cardiff earlier this season.

It must be working if they insist on doing it again and again.

If Brentford gain promotion to the Premier League, we may have the pleasure of seeing their unique kick-off tactic more often.

