Queens Park Rangers news: Hoops keeping tabs on forward ahead of summer transfer window

Queens Park Rangers will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Championship on Saturday when they head to the Bet365 Stadium to face Stoke City.

After picking up back-to-back victories over Middlesbrough and Swansea City earlier this month, the Hoops suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of league leaders Norwich City last weekend.

Currently 10th in the second-tier, QPR could potentially move above the Smoggies and Cardiff City in the standings if they secure an eighth away triumph of the campaign.

Ahead of this particular fixture, it has been revealed that the Hoops are currently keeping tabs on a young forward.

As reported by West London Sport, QPR recently handed a trial to Yeovil Town prospect Alfie Lloyd who featured for the club's Under-23's in their clash with Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

Long-term absentee Tom Carroll also made an appearance in this fixture as he stepped up his rehabilitation from a knee injury which he suffered earlier this year.

Since making his debut for the Glovers during their 3-1 defeat to Hartlepool United last November, the forward has failed to make any further inroads on the club's starting eleven due to the presence of Rhys Murphy and Scott Quigley.

Having featured in QPR's 1-1 draw with the Owls, it will be intriguing to see whether Lloyd is given another chance to impress at youth level when the club's Under-23's face Nottingham Forest next month.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Although it is imperative that Warburton bolsters his squad during the upcoming transfer window in order to have the best chance of achieving success in the Championship next season, a move for Lloyd could turn out to be an error as he may not be ready to step up to this level at this stage of his career.

Having struggled to establish himself as a regular member of Yeovil's senior squad during the current campaign, it could be argued that the forward still needs to nurture his talent at youth level in the coming seasons.

Whilst QPR could add Lloyd to their Under-23 set-up on a permanent basis, he would have to be viewed as a future prospect instead of someone who could make an instant impact in the Championship.

If the teenager fails to impress in the club's upcoming clash with Forest, the Hoops ought to switch their focus this summer to signing players who are capable of taking the second-tier by storm.

