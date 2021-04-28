FIFA 21 TOTW 31: Squad and Stats Revealed

FIFA 21 Team of the Week (TOTW) is here and there are some exciting-looking players entering the 31st squad of the series.

Since the game’s release back in November 2020, there has always been an eagerly anticipated wait for each TOTW to drop, with valuable assets being unleashed into the ever-increasing competitive market.

TOTW has been included since FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) and its introduction to the series since 2009 and has been an overwhelming success during that time frame.

Players selected for the team are given a unique black card with upgraded statistics, and will also be given a higher market price, which is great news for those that obtain these players in packs.

There have been some eye-catching performances this week, including from Marseille’s Dimitri Payet and Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann, with both taking the respective roles as match winners for their respective teams last weekend.

Each team is reset after seven days, with the next squad due to be released on Wednesday 5th May.

That being said, here is everything you need to know about TOTW 31...

Squad and Stats

Here is the official announcement and players that feature in TOTW 31:

Image

