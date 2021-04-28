Daniel Levy: Athletic journalist reveals just how crucial he is at Tottenham Hotspur

Daniel Levy is only likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur if the club's ENIC owners sell up and, even in that event, he could stay on as a chairman under a new regime, according to Jack Pitt-Brooke.

Why is this relevant?

Following Spurs' decision to form part of the breakaway European Super League, sections of the club's support gathered outside of their stadium to call for Levy's removal before last week's win over Southampton.

That, along with the fact Tottenham have suffered a dramatic change in fortunes since reaching the 2019 Champions League final, appears to have frustrated swathes of the support as he now begins his search for a new manager.

What did Pitt-Brooke say?

Speaking on the Ornstein and Chapman Podcast yesterday, The Athletic journalist stressed just how important Levy was at Spurs.

"Him [Levy] and Joe Lewis are obviously incredibly close," he said from the 04:20 mark onwards.

"Through ENIC, Daniel Levy owns a bit of Tottenham. There's no prospect of Daniel Levy going without ENIC going.

"The only that Daniel Levy would go is if ENIC were to sell and even if they did sell, there is some talk that Levy might stay on as a CEO under a new ownership."

How involved is Levy on the transfer front?

During the club's pursuit of Gareth Bale during last year's delayed summer transfer window, The Evening Standard claimed the Spurs chairman was largely driving it. Indeed, ESPN then reported a few months later that it was he who was blocking Dele Alli's exit to Paris Saint-Germain during the January window.

What did Mauricio Pochettino say about Levy?

Prior to his sacking in November 2019, former manager Mauricio Pochettino - a hugely popular figure amongst the Spurs support - spoke highly of the man who sacked him.

"I’ll always remember the good times. I was telling Daniel, our success is also your success because you chose us and you gave us the possibility to build this relationship with the players and staff, all the people that were in Tottenham and with the fans," he said via the Evening Standard.

"I told him the architect was him. The decision was fantastic for us [to be hired] and when the decision is not good for you, you need to show the respect.

"And always Daniel is going to be my friend, all the people there, I have very good relationships with them. I am a football person and we understand that sometimes the chapter finishes, football moves very quick."

