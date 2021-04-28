Sheffield Wednesday news: Josh Windass linked with Owls exit ahead of summer window

Sheffield Wednesday's tumultuous 2020/21 campaign faltered once again last weekend as they missed out on the opportunity to move to within one point of safety in the Championship by suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough.

With time running out for the Owls to avoid relegation to League One, they know that a failure to better Derby County's result on Saturday will seal their fate.

Set to face the Rams' arch-rivals Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough, Wednesday will be hoping to build upon on their recent home victories over Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers by sealing a vital three points in this particular fixture.

Although the Owls' number-one priority between now and the end of the season will be to do everything they possibly can to retain their second-tier status, manager Darren Moore could soon face an almighty task to keep one of his star players at the club this summer.

According to Football Insider, Josh Windass is reportedly attracting interest from Championship sides Cardiff, Middlesbrough and Stoke City whilst League One outfit Ipswich Town are also understood to be keeping tabs on the playmaker.

Since joining the Owls on a permanent basis from Wigan Athletic last September, the 27-year-old has emerged as a key player for the club and is now an ever-present in Moore's starting eleven.

As well as providing his team-mates with six assists, Windass has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions in 39 league appearances and will be determined to add to this particular tally this weekend in the club's crucial clash with Forest.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This speculation will unquestionably concern the club's supporters as Windass has been one of the only shining lights in what has been a woeful campaign for Wednesday.

Having demonstrated in recent months that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at Championship level, the former Rangers man may want to stay in this division next season instead of dropping down to the third-tier of English football.

If this is indeed the case, Wednesday could be powerless to prevent Windass from leaving this summer if they fail to overtake Derby and Rotherham United in the league standings next month.

Whilst the Owls could receive a relatively healthy fee for the attacker due to the fact that his current contract isn't set to expire until 2022, there is no guarantee that they will be able to draft in a sufficient replacement for him during the upcoming transfer window.

