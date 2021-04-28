Daily Digest: Women's football to benefit from UEFA financial boost

In today's news: UEFA to provide Women's Champions League with four-fold financial boost, Sarah Hunter to feature in England Six Nations squad, and Tokyo athletes to undergo daily Covid-19 testing.

Women's football to receive financial boost from UEFA

UEFA are introducing a new model that will see women's football benefit from a four-fold increase in financial support as of the 2021/22 season. A sum of €24 million (£20.8m) will be redistributed across all European sport.

In addition to the boost in funding, the board will also introduce VAR technology from the quarter-finals onwards, as opposed to it previously only being available in the final.

"[It] will strengthen the women's game across Europe," said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. "The development of women's football should not be driven by short-term gain but a long-term vision. Thanks to the solidarity payments at the heart of this project and the increased rewards, every last Euro generated by the Women's Champions League and even more will go back into the women's game."

The new UEFA model will also introduce squad changes in order to accommodate for maternity leave.

Sarah Hunter to feature against France in Six Nations

England are set to take on France on Friday in their next Six Nations clash. Simon Middleton has announced that he will make nine changes to his starting lineup, including the return of skipper Sarah Hunter.

It will be a double blow for the French if they fall again to the Red Roses after being beaten in the final last weekend.

The captain missed out on the tournament's final as England lifted the cup after a 10-6 victory.

"We know France will be hurting and we need to be quick out of the blocks," Middleton said. "Playing France in France is always a huge challenge and one we're really looking forward to."

Athletes to take daily Covid-19 tests at Tokyo Games

Organisers of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics have confirmed that all athletes will be subject to daily Covid-19 after new regulations have been put in place ahead of the summer tournaments.

All participants will be required to take two tests within the space of 96 hours prior to flying to Japan to compete. Should any athlete return a positive test, they will be prevented from taking part in the Games a whole.

The new regulations come into play to help combat the spike in coronavirus cases.

Sarah Voss encourages young gymnasts to feel safe in full-body suits

The German gymnast competed in last week's European Championships wearing a full-body suit, something competitors had never done before except for religious reasons.

Voss hopes that others will feel comfortable in following her lead should they feel the need to.

"If they feel safe they can wear a normal leotard if they like it," the 21-year-old said. "If there is a certain point they think they would feel better in a long leotard, then they should do it.

"For me, it doesn't say I have to wear a long leotard in the future every time. It depends on how I am feeling and how I'd like to perform."

Two of Voss' teammates, Kim Bui and Elisabeth Seitz, also wore full-body suits during the European Championships.

Team GB releases full swimming squad ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The British Olympic Association (BOA) has finalised their full squad ahead of the swimming competitions in this year's summer Olympics.

New names have been added to the roster following the second phase of the British Swimming Selection Trials last week. Joining pre-selected Adam Peaty, Duncan Scott, James Wilby and Luke Greenbank is another 24 swimmers, taking the team up to a healthy 28.

Molly Renshaw, who set a a new British 200m Breaststroke record, will be competing in Tokyo alongside the likes of Freya Anderson and Kathleen Dawson.

Other women called up to the Team GB squad: Anna Hopkin, Harriet Jones, Alys Thomas, Sarah Vasey, Cassie Wild, Aimee Willmott, Alicia Wilson and Abbie Wood.

