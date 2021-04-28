Derby County news: Rangers reveal price that Rams will have to pay to seal deal for defender

Derby County will be looking to take a major step towards retaining their second-tier status for another season this weekend when they head to the Liberty Stadium to face Swansea City.

Currently 21st in the Championship standings, the Rams will relegate Sheffield Wednesday if they match or better their result on Saturday.

Fellow strugglers Rotherham United could also see their survival hopes ended by Derby if Wayne Rooney's side win their final two fixtures of the season.

However, considering that the Rams have lost five league games on the bounce, they could be in for a tough afternoon in their showdown with Swansea if they produce yet another lacklustre display.

One of the players who could be in line to feature for Derby in this particular clash is George Edmundson.

Since joining the club on loan from Rangers earlier this year, the defender has made eight appearances in the Championship and was handed a start in last weekend's defeat to Birmingham City.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, an update has emerged concerning Edmundson's future at Ibrox Stadium.

According to Football Insider, Derby will need to pay a fee thought to be in the region of £1m in order to secure his services on a permanent basis from Rangers this summer.

Currently behind the likes of Connor Goldson and Filip Halander in the Gers' pecking order, Edmundson could potentially leave the club as manager Steven Gerrard has only used him on a sporadic basis since signing him from Oldham Athletic in 2019.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could potentially turn out to be somewhat of a shrewd move by Derby if they are indeed interested in the possibility of keeping Edmundson at the club for the foreseeable future.

Whilst the defender has lacked consistency at times since making his temporary switch to Pride Park, he clearly possesses the ingredients needed to compete at Championship level.

Particularly impressive during the Rams' clashes with Huddersfield Town and Barnsley earlier this season, Edmundson helped his side keep clean-sheets in both of these fixtures whilst recording WhoScored match ratings of 7.37 and 7.11.

Providing that he is able to replicate these performances in the club's upcoming clashes with Swansea and Wednesday, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the defender joins Derby on a permanent deal when the transfer window opens.

Still only 23-years-old, Edmundson has plenty of time left in his career to develop into a classy operator and thus he may turn out to be somewhat of a bargain for the Rams who will need to bolster their squad this summer regardless of what division they find themselves in next season.

