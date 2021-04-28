Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Viewer claims Zidane's side were "definitely disadvantaged" in Champions League clash

One viewer has given a bizarre explanation for why the Spanish champions played poorly against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

What happened in Real Madrid's Champions League clash versus Chelsea?

The two sides faced one another in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie in the Spanish capital, with Madrid aiming to make their first final since 2018.

It was the visitors who took the lead, though, as Christian Pulisic kept his cool to round Thibaut Courtois and slot the ball into the back of the net.

Real hit back quickly through Karim Benzema to rescue a 1-1 draw, leaving the tie evenly balanced heading into the return match at Stamford Bridge.

Did Real Madrid struggle vs Chelsea?

They certainly did early on. In the opening 20 minutes, Chelsea were in full control and registered four shots on goal, whilst Real failed to muster a single effort of their own.

Zinedine Zidane's men did come back into the contest after this, though, as they grabbed an equaliser and finished with 9 shots at goal to Chelsea's 11.

What has a fan blamed Real Madrid's poor performance on?

Why did Real struggle so much in the first half? Was it nerves? Did they simply have an off day?

Well, according to the viewer, the weather was to blame. He claimed that the rain affected one side of the pitch more than the other, and caused Real to struggle to find their rhythm.

Check out his explanation on The Football Terrace in full in the video below...

How can they turn things around in the second leg?

Well, they could do without it raining. Perhaps that will help them, and prove once and for all if there is any substance to this viewer's argument.

Alternatively, they could just get the ball to Benzema as much as possible. Real will need to score in London or they will be eliminated from the competition, and Benzema seems the most likely candidate to find the net for Zidane's side.

Of course, he did just that on Tuesday. It was his 71st Champions League goal, putting him level with Raul in joint-fourth place on the all-time top scorers list.

They may also hope that Eden Hazard is fit to start. He was only able to make a brief appearance off the bench in the first leg, but Chelsea fans know exactly what Hazard is capable of, and if he is in better condition for the reverse fixture, he may come back to haunt the club he formerly represented for seven years.

News Now - Sport News