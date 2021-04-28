Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford revealed an amusing anecdote involving his former Chelsea teammate David Luiz on That Peter Crouch Podcast.

Bamford joined Chelsea from Nottingham Forest at the age of 18 and received advice from the likes of John Terry, Frank Lampard and Fernando Torres during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Although the centre-forward was unable to break into Chelsea’s first-team - he eventually left the Blues in 2017 to sign for Middlesbrough after loan spells with six different clubs - Bamford still took some valuable lessons from his time with the west London outfit.

Luiz was already at Chelsea when Bamford signed. The Brazilian defender then spent two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain between 2014-2016 before rejoining the west London outfit in 2016.

The two players faced each other back in February and it was Luiz and Arsenal who ran out 4-2 winners.

Bamford felt the full force of Luiz’s s**thousery during that Premier League fixture at the Emirates Stadium.

“David Luiz I knew from Chelsea,” Bamford said on the latest episode of Peter Crouch’s podcast. “When we played against Arsenal, first ball I accidentally kicked him on the ankle. I was like ‘sorry, bro’.

“He said ‘don’t worry, don’t worry - it’s fine’. He was chatting to me.

“Next time I got the ball, he absolutely clattered me. He didn’t just put me on the floor, he then trampled all over the back of my legs.

“I thought, you dirty b*****d! You just told me we’re brothers and you’ve just done that.”

There will be plenty of football fans who won’t be at all surprised by Luiz’s behaviour. It isn’t the first time Luiz has been a s**thouse on the pitch. Remember the incident from 2013 when he got Manchester United defender Rafael sent off?

You can hear Bamford tell the anecdote by skipping to 26 minutes on the podcast.

The entire Bamford episode is well worth a listen if you haven’t already heard it.

The 27-year-old discussed various interesting topics, including how tough it is playing under the famously demanding Marcelo Bielsa.

