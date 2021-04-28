Tottenham latest: Heung-min Son still expected to sign a new contract

Heung-min Son could still sign a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur despite the delay since the initial reports emerged, according to Jack Pitt-Brooke.

What are his current contract details?

Clearly one of Spurs' most important players, the 28-year-old is currently under contract until the summer of 2023, by which time he will be 30.

Indeed, the terms of his arrangement are reported to see him earn £140k-per-week (via SpotRac), the fourth-highest amount in the squad.

Has he been linked away?

Yes.

On March 31st, Football Insider claimed Bayern Munich were keen to wait until next summer to try and bring the former Bayer Leverkusen back to Germany when his value would presumably drop if he did not sign a new deal in North London.

What did Pitt-Brooke say?

Speaking on the Ornstein and Chapman Podcast, The Athletic journalist revealed he still expected an agreement to be reached despite the delay, with the prospect of a new contract first being reported back in October.

"I still think that will happen, even though it hasn't happened yet," he said from 18:19 mark in the podcast.

"I did a story back in October saying the deal was very close. Obviously, it has been held up for months and months and months, I expect it will happen.

"I can't see Tottenham selling him."

How well has he performed this season?

On an individual basis, the South Korean international is enjoying one of his best seasons to date.

23 goals and 10 assists in 49 appearances has been a wonderful return while his average of 1.9 key passes per game (via WhoScored) is the highest he's managed outside of his three games during the 2018 World Cup.

Considering his average of 1.9 shots per Premier League game is his lowest since his maiden campaign at that level, Son's transformation into a clinical marksman has rarely been more obvious.

What did Jose Mourinho say about his contract situation?

Speaking back in December, recently-sacked former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho suggested Son wanted to spend the rest of his career with the club he joined in the summer of 2015 for a reported fee of £22m.

"I just trust Sonny and Daniel Levy. I know that both want him to stay, if possible, for life, if possible until the end of the career," he said via Sky Sports.

"I see Sonny signing a new contract here but I don't press for something to happen now because probably it's not the right moment.

"I'm not a money man but I wouldn't like to be the owner or the CEO of one of these football clubs living with this instability."

