Louis Saha has named Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane as the perfect centre-forward signing for Manchester United ahead of the summer transfer window.

Kane has been in mesmerising form this season, even by his own lofty standards.

While the walls have been tumbling down at Spurs, Kane has remained a perennial source of goals and assists.

The England international has already racked up 47 goal contributions (31 goals and 16 assists) across all competitions in what represents his most productive season to date in front of goal.

But his unrelenting knack of finding the net is yet to bear any fruit from a silverware perspective, lending reason to suggest that this could be his final season in a Spurs shirt.

There will, of course, be no shortage of potential suitors, but financially it will be difficult for any side to prise Kane away from a club who are so utterly dependent on his world-class talent.

For the sake of his legacy, though, Saha believes that Kane needs to move away from north London in search of silverware and individual accolades.

While speaking exclusively to 888sport earlier this week, the former Spurs and United striker claimed that the 27-year-old deserves to win trophies and put himself in contention for the Ballon d'Or.

“When you have the quality of Harry you need the trophies to represent that. It’s a shame and I think the guy deserves pictures of him lifting trophies that will come to symbolize what he has achieved as a player," said Saha.

"When you have a player like Cristiano Ronaldo playing for so many big teams, he will tell you that what’s he looking for is trophies. Winning leagues is what puts you in the frame to win the Ballon d’Or.

"Harry can love his club and be attached to it but ultimately he must want a team that can compete to win things. He’s the type of player who deserves that and needs a club that provides this platform.”

Kane has collected five golden boots during his career, but he is yet to win a single piece of major silverware.

Spurs' meek 1-0 defeat in the EFL Cup final against Manchester City last weekend underlined just how far away they are from their domestic rivals, and the ominous gulf in class certainly won't have evaded Kane's notice at the home of English football.

But where to next for Kane in search of that elusive first trophy?

Well, Saha believes that Old Trafford is the right destination for Kane and suggested his arrival could be the catalyst for a coherent title challenge under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“I believe that’s (Kane's ideal platform) at Man United. He is 27 and has at least another five years on top form. He’s a guaranteed striker who can get you 30 goals and give plenty of assists to other players.

"I see this as a perfect fit because he’s the perfect player though maybe the money isn’t perfect. It would be a massive fee but if you want to win the Premier League you need players like Harry who is right up there.”

