Birmingham City news: Blues weighing up summer swoop for Bristol City ace Jamie Paterson

Birmingham City will be looking to build upon their recent upturn in form this weekend when they host Cardiff City at St Andrew's.

Since opting to appoint Lee Bowyer as their new manager last month, the Blues have been utterly transformed by the 44-year-old's presence.

Currently on a six-game unbeaten run in the Championship, Birmingham ought to be brimming with confidence heading into their clash with the Bluebirds on Saturday.

A victory for the Blues in this particular fixture could result in them leap-frogging Blackburn Rovers in the second-tier standings if Tony Mowbray's side slip-up in their showdown with Rotherham United.

Having guided Birmingham to safety with two games to spare, Bowyer may already be looking at ways to improve his squad this summer if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Football Insider, the Blues are thought to be keeping tabs on Bristol City winger Jamie Paterson ahead of a potential swoop during the upcoming transfer window.

The 29-year-old, who is valued at £1.8m on Transfermarkt, is also understood to be attracting interest from Nottingham Forest, Stoke City and Millwall.

Before suffering a season-ending groin injury earlier this year, Paterson provided five direct goal contributions for the Robins in 20 league appearances.

However, despite showing glimpses of his ability during the current campaign, the attacking midfielder has yet to agree a new deal with City and thus is set to become a free-agent when his current contract expires in June.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be somewhat of a coup for Birmingham as Paterson knows exactly what it takes to deliver the goods in the Championship due to his wealth of experience.

During his career, the former Derby County man loanee has been directly involved in 74 goals in 243 appearances in the second-tier.

Whilst injuries have hampered Paterson's progress this season, he still managed to average a relatively impressive WhoScored rating of 6.65 before being sidelined which is the seventh-highest total recorded by a Robins player in the Championship.

Given that the likes of Jon Toral, Alen Halilovic and Dan Crowley are all out-of-contract this summer, Bowyer may need to bolster his midfield options if he opts not to extend this trio's stay at St Andrew's.

Therefore, a move for Paterson would be wise as he has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in this division and is also available on a free transfer which could allow Birmingham to make further improvements to their squad in other areas.

