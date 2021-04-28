Crystal Palace's next manager: Steve Parish loses 100% guarantee

Steve Parish has lost his 100% guarantee that Roy Hodgson will continue in his role at Crystal Palace if he's offered a new contract.

What's the latest on Crystal Palace's manager situation?

Hodgson's contract is due to expire this summer and it's currently unclear who will manage the team next term.

After managing the south London club for four seasons, rumours have circulated that a new boss will take over the Selhurst Park dugout and managers such as Frank Lampard and Steve Cooper have been linked to the role.

However, as the managerial situation has now dragged on for some time, it appears that Palace have now lost their Hodgson-shaped security blanket.

Why is there now uncertainty?

The Sun has reported that the Eagles have lost their 100% guarantee that Hodgson would continue in his role if he were offered a contract.

Amid a search for a new manager, the 73-year-old boss may have been seen as a back-up option should the Eagles not land one of their targets this summer.

However, it's now believed that there is a possibility that the former England manager will be stepping down from management this summer.

Therefore, Parish will certainly need to step up the hunt for the club's next boss in the coming weeks.

Who is in the frame to replace Roy Hodgson?

As per the Sun, Burnley boss Sean Dyche has been considered for the role at the London club as well as Eddie Howe.

The former Bournemouth boss has reportedly cooled his interest in the Celtic vacancy due to Palace's interest, but there are some concerns as to whether he would be the right fit.

Dyche appears to be a strong contender but it would reportedly cost £3m to bring the English manager to Selhurst Park, and this figure doesn't include the rest of his management team.

Dyche is currently the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and has been charge of Burnley since 2012.

After nine years with the club, the 49-year-old may be looking for a fresh challenge in the English top-flight and he will certainly be bombarded with a range of issues that need resolving at Palace.

What challenges will the next manager face at Palace?

Ahead of next season, it's clear the Eagles will go through a massive transition period.

According to Transfermarkt, a total of 15 first-team players will be out of contract this summer and the new manager will have a huge decision to make as to who he will want to keep.

The likes of Christian Benteke, Patrick van Aanholt and Gary Cahill are among the players whose futures at the club are still very much up in the air.

1 of 15 Which Palace manager signed Christian Benteke? Roy Hodgson Alan Pardew Sam Allardyce Neil Warnock

Another never-ending conundrum for Palace centres around their style of play.

Tony Pulis, Sam Allardyce and Roy Hodgson have all favoured a more old-fashioned, organised approach at Selhurst Park.

But whether Parish will want to continue with that or charge his next manager with a more elaborate philosophy remains to be seen.

Dyche doesn't seem likely to push for a revolution of playing style, but someone like Howe may look to implement a much-changed approach.

