Chelsea transfer news: Price-tag revealed for West Ham target Tammy Abraham

A report has emerged detailing how much it will cost West Ham to bring Tammy Abraham to the London Stadium.

What's the latest news on Tammy Abraham?

The Telegraph has revealed that Chelsea will be listening to offers for Abraham this summer and will accept bids within the region of £40m.

As per the report, West Ham United are one of the teams tracking Abraham's situation. This isn't the first time the Hammers have been linked with the England international either.

The striker has two years left on his deal at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea aren't willing to let the 23-year-old depart the club at a cheap price.

The west London club are looking to use Abraham's departure to help gather funds for a 'big-name striker', which is Thomas Tuchel's top priority this summer.

What has his form been like this season?

Despite falling out of favour under Tuchel, the Chelsea striker has had a fairly solid season at Stamford Bridge.

Across all competitions, Abraham has found the back of the net on 12 occasions. The English striker is the club's joint-top goalscorer in the Premier League alongside Jorginho, Timo Werner and Mason Mount.

This is even more impressive considering Abraham has only played 1,022 minutes of top-flight football while the other three have featured far more frequently.

It's clear that Tuchel favours Werner over the academy graduate. Since the new boss replaced Frank Lampard, Abraham has made just six appearances and has played just 48 minutes of football following Chelsea's 2-0 victory over Newcastle in February.

What has Carlton Cole said about Abraham?

Former West Ham striker Cole has been incredibly supportive of Abraham and has stated how he believes the striker should join the east London club.

"If he was to come to West Ham, I'd welcome him with open arms," the former forward recently told Bookmakers.co.uk, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"He would be the perfect person to lead that front line.

"We've got Michail Antonio there, who is a top player, but Tammy could come in and challenge for that place and that's what West Ham need, there's no one to challenge Antonio. Tammy would be perfect."

Do West Ham need to sign a striker this summer?

Antonio's muscle injury, which has ruled him out since the start of April, has shone a light on West Ham's limited options up front.

Against Newcastle and Chelsea, the Irons were forced to start with an attacking two of Jesse Lingard and Jarrod Bowen. Although these players are capable of playing up front, they are more naturally suited to operating around an out-and-out striker.

Antonio's injury has highlighted that West Ham need more strength and depth in this area of the pitch, and Abraham could certainly provide a solution to that problem.

Following limited minutes at the Blues, the former Villa man has a point to prove in the Premier League, so he should come to West Ham with his own individual motivation.

In that sense, this potential deal feels like a win-win for all involved.

