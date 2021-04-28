Wolves transfer news: £45m star could depart the club this summer

The Telegraph have claimed that Ruben Neves could be tempted to leave Wolves in the upcoming transfer window.

What's the latest news involving Neves?

Wolves have endured a disappointing campaign, and currently sit 12th in the Premier League. It is understood that the club are in a stable financial position, but may look to offload some players in order to raise funds to improve their squad this summer.

Neves has been named as a player who may look to move elsewhere, in a transfer that would likely see Wolves receive a hefty fee for his signature.

How much is he worth and when does his contract expire?

The 24-year-old is valued at £45m by Transfermarkt, which indicates that the Midlands-based club will indeed get a sizeable amount of money for Neves if they do allow him to leave.

He has two years left on his contract, signifying how this summer could be the right time to cash in before his deal runs into its final year and his value starts to decrease.

What are Neves' stats this season?

Neves has only missed two of Wolves' 33 league games this term, and he has registered six goal involvements during this time. His tally of five goals puts him level at the top of the team's goalscoring charts alongside Pedro Neto (via WhoScored).

The 20-cap international is far more than a midfielder who pops up with the odd goal, though. He is also happy to carry out his defensive duties, and has made 60 interceptions in the top-flight - more than any of his teammates.

Meanwhile, he has chipped in with 73 tackles, just behind Wolves' top performer in this category, Nelson Semedo (75).

What's been said about Neves?

This is not the first time that Neves' future has been discussed. Last July, Jamie Redknapp praised him, and tipped him to reach the pinnacle of the sport, hinting that this could be achieved away from Molineux.

Speaking on Sky Sports via the Daily Mail, Redknapp said: "He's a terrific player. I'm such a fan of Neves and the way he can just control the midfield.

"He can defend he can attack, he's so talented. He can do it at Wolves but I think he's going right to the top of the game, it's effortless for him."

Should Wolves let Neves move on?

Neves has been an excellent servant for Wolves during his four years at the club, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League, and then finish in the top seven twice.

However, things appear to have gone stale for the team this season and it looks as though the squad needs to be freshened up. In order to do this, Wolves may need to let one or two of their most highly-valued players go.

They may have originally planned to let Pedro Neto go, but he has now suffered a long-term injury. This leaves Neves as a possible alternative to be shown the exit door so that Wolves can bring in some money.

It could work out for both parties. Neves may feel that he deserves to be showing his quality in Europe, and that seems unlikely to happen at the moment with Wolves. He may get the opportunity to test himself against the best, whilst Wolves would have money to add to their squad. It could be a win-win situation for Wolves and Neves.

