Tottenham transfers: Joachim Andersen eyed up ahead of summer window

Tottenham Hotspur are looking at Fulham's loan star Joachim Andersen and are not likely to target particularly big-name signings during this summer's transfer window, according to Adam Crafton.

What positions are Tottenham looking to strengthen in?

Clearly, the managerial situation may affect the business Spurs conduct this summer but, back in March, Football Insider claimed that former manager Jose Mourinho was looking to strengthen in central defence.

Indeed, Duncan Castles also revealed on The Transfer Window Podcast as far back as December that a new defender was amongst Mourinho's priorities, alongside a box-to-box midfielder, so the defence would appear to be a position they were at least ready to focus on.

Is that much of a surprise?

No.

Despite goalkeeper Hugo Lloris boasting one of the highest-post shot expected goals ratios in the league (that metric judges how likely a 'keeper is to save an attempt on goal based on the quality of the chance with positive numbers indicating an above-average ability to do so) only an out-of-sorts Liverpool have kept fewer clean sheets than them in the top half.

Given Lloris' rating stands at +3.9 (via FBREF) the fact that Spurs have conceded more goals than the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa lower down in mid-table would suggest it is their defence - or the way in which they were set-up - that is letting them down.

What did Crafton say?

While discussing Tottenham's current situation on the Ornstein and Chapman Podcast yesterday, The Athletic journalist revealed that his information suggested Spurs were unlikely to target big-name signings this summer, while he also name-checked Fulham's Andersen.

"Certainly from what I'm hearing, the sort of players they're looking at aren't the kind of players that are going to radically transform them towards the best teams in Europe again," he said from the 18:59 mark onwards.

"They're looking seriously at players like Joachim Andersen at Fulham."

How well has Andersen performed this season?

Although Fulham are increasingly looking as if they'll be relegated, the Lyon loanee has performed reasonably well on an individual basis.

According to WhoScored data, the 27-year-old wins more aerial duels per game (3.2) on average than any of Davinson Sanchez, Toby Aldererwereild and Eric Dier, while he also produces more interceptions (1.9).

With Spurs ranking tenth in the Premier League for aerial duels won per game, perhaps signing someone of Andersen's profile could help them build more of a presence, even if the idea of signing a relegated player isn't quite as exciting as a move for Inter Milan star Milan Skriniar might have sounded.

