Tottenham's next manager: Another setback for Daniel Levy

Daniel Levy has suffered yet another blow during a turbulent eight days at Tottenham Hotspur, with Spurs failing in their most recent attempt to land a top manager.

What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?

The Daily Mail has reported that Tottenham have failed in a fresh attempt to land Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers as their next manager.

As per the report, Rodgers wasn't convinced about joining the north London side and will instead remain at the Foxes.

Leicester currently sit inside the top four and it's likely the club will feature in the Champions League next season.

The ex-Liverpool manager reportedly wants the opportunity to pit the side he helped create against some of Europe's elite next season.

The news surrounding Rodgers is another blow in a list of setbacks that chairman Daniel Levy has endured over the last eight days.

What other setbacks has Daniel Levy suffered recently?

Starting last Tuesday, Tottenham were forced to pull out of the European Super League after a widespread backlash from the footballing community By not featuring in the ESL, it has been claimed Tottenham could miss out on £1.5b over the course of the next decade.

Spurs had the chance to mend wounds by bringing some glory to north London on Sunday. However, they lost the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City, which shone a light on Levy's strange decision to sack Jose Mourinho just days before the Wembley showdown.

Levy's last two setbacks have come trying to find Mourinho's successor. It was announced on Tuesday that the Tottenham chairman's preferred candidate Julian Nagelsmann would be joining Bayern Munich next season.

A day later, another prime candidate in Rodgers has also evaded Levy's grasp.

Are there any suggestions Levy will leave Tottenham?

Following the ESL controversy, pressure is mounting on the decision-makers at Spurs, with the club's Supporters' Trust planning a protest ahead of their Premier League clash with Aston Villa and asking for change at boardroom level.

However, The Athletic has reported that there is no prospect of Levy walking away from the club in the near future. According to the report, Levy and his family own 29.4% of ENIC's 85.5% share of the club.

Considering Levy has been involved with the club for 20 years and is also personally invested, it seems unlikely that he'll walk away.

Who's left on Tottenham's managerial shortlist?

As per the Daily Mail, after missing out on Rodgers and Nagelsmann, Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has emerged as a leading candidate.

The Dutch manager's contract is due to expire at the end of next season and he could therefore be one of the cheaper options, which suits Spurs' limited budget.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Tottenham won? 2 3 4 1

England boss Gareth Southgate is another target for Spurs, according to Eurosport. His relationship with star striker Harry Kane is something that Tottenham are particularly interested.

The Guardian has also reported that Belgium national team coach and former Premier League manager Roberto Martinez is somebody Spurs are considering.

News Now - Sport News