When Arsenal decided to spend £6m to secure the services of Gabriel Martinelli in 2019, their supporters would have been forgiven if they were slightly perplexed by this particular decision.

Plucked from relative obscurity, the winger had only shown glimpses of his ability during his time at Ituano and thus there was no guarantee that he would be able to cope with the competitiveness that the Premier League is famed for.

However, a fantastic debut season saw Martinelli net 10 goals in 26 appearances in all competitions as he adjusted to life in England immediately.

Seemingly on course to become a regular starter for Arsenal, the winger's progress during the current campaign has been halted by a combination of injury issues and an inability to win over Mikel Arteta's trust.

Still only 19-year-old, the Brazilian may turn out to be an incredible bargain if he rediscovers his form in the coming seasons.

Whilst Arsenal's recruitment team have achieved success in terms of signings in recent years by drafting in the likes of Martinelli, Kieran Tierney and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, they have always made their fair share of mistakes.

Cedric Soares has ultimately failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates Stadium whilst the jury is still out on whether Nicolas Pepe will justify his £72m price-tag.

Ahead of what is expected to be a crucial transfer window for Arsenal, we have decided to create a quiz based around 15 of their current stars in which you have to match up the player with the club that they were purchased from.

Can you prove that you are the ultimate Gunners fan by getting every question correct?

Test out your Arsenal knowledge below!

1 of 15 Which club did Arsenal sign Nicolas Pepe from? Lille Lyon Paris Saint-Germain Monaco

