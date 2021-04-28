Rangers transfer news: Jordan Jones could go for more money

Rangers have been handed a boost in that Jordan Jones' value has risen following his successful loan spell at Sunderland, according to Football Insider.

Why?

After being frozen out at Ibrox following a breach of the COVID-19 imposed restrictions which resulted in Jones and teammate George Edmundson being banned for seven games, the winger was farmed out on loan to Sunderland.

While the Black Cats' season has gone off the rails recently, the 26-year-old has scored three times and registered a further four assists in seventeen League One outings. Indeed, according to WhoScored data, his average of 1.7 key passes per game is the second-highest in Sunderland's squad and the highest he's managed at club level in his recorded career.

How much could Rangers get for him?

Considering the fact that the former Kilmarnock man was way down the pecking order at Ibrox, with Steven Gerrard boasting a number of options out wide, the fact that the report states Rangers could get more than the apparent £600k they were asking for him in January is a major boost.

Given he was signed on a free transfer in the summer of 2019, the Scottish champions could be in line for some major profit. Indeed, this is a player who featured in only 19 games for the club before leaving, so to bank reasonably good money during what looks like a difficult summer in terms of footballing finances as a result of the pandemic has to be seen as a boost.

At the moment, Jones is valued at £540k by Transfermarkt but, after a good season in League One, it seems as if those close to Rangers believe they can bank significantly more than that.

Do Rangers want him back?

Despite his good form, however, the report claims Gerrard is not looking to reintegrate him back into his title-winning squad.

Indeed, those behind the scenes were reportedly 'fuming' with his involvement in the COVID breach considering his age and seniority.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Rangers won? 55 54 56 52

What has Gerrard previously said about him?

Prior to the sort of behavior that saw him disciplined, Gerrard was full of praise for the Northern Ireland international.

“I thought our subs were positive. JJ, you can see, giving us that oxygen at the end, he looked a real threat and Ceddy (Cedric Itten) was holding it up for us, trying to be that link man," he said to Rangers TV following their Europa League victory over Willem II.

“The recovery starts now and people who were on the outside today and people who were around the squad have to be ready because we have to make sure that everyone comes through that and then we’ll have a game plan ready for Motherwell. It’ll be another tough test.”

News Now - Sport News