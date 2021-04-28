Manchester United news: Wayne Rooney's frustration looms over Bruno Fernandes position

Manchester United are yet to hold talks over a new deal for Bruno Fernandes and the Portuguese midfielder would prefer to wait to see what the club do in the transfer market before discussing a new contract, according to Duncan Castles.

What are his current contract details?

Having only joined the club in January 2020, United's star man still has a lengthy contract. Indeed, his deal runs until the summer of 2025 and it's believed (via SpotRac) to see him earn £180k-per-week.

What did Castles say?

Speaking on yesterday's episode of The Transfer Window Podcast, Castles shared some insight into the player's current situation at Old Trafford.

"There's been suggestions that United would be trying to tie him down to a longer contract," he said from the 21:13 mark onwards.

"As you say, he's contracted until 2025, he's 26 years old, but I'm told there have been no talks at all on a new deal.

"Interestingly, Fernandes' position is that he wants to wait before he gets involved in contract talks.

"What he wants to wait on is to see what Manchester United do to the squad this summer and going forward."

Have United been here before?

Somewhat.

While the situation was more pressing in that Wayne Rooney has asked to leave in 2010, the fact that the Glazer family - in his mind - weren't prepared to match his ambitions and bring some of Europe's top players to the club.

"I met with David Gill [United's chief executive] last week and he did not give me any of the assurances I was seeking about the future squad," Rooney said.

"I then told him that I would not be signing a new contract."

During that time, The Guardian suggested that Rooney's comments would 'strike a chord with the anti-Glazer supporters who have campaigned against the debt the Americans incurred with their leverage buyout.'

Indeed, considering the protests against the club's owners following the botched attempts to form part of the European Super League, fans may be forgiven to worry if the same thing could happen again almost eleven years on.

Has Fernandes been linked away?

Yes, albeit it's hard to see him leaving in the current financial climate.

Back in October 2020, The Sun claimed the former Sporting Lisbon man was a target for both Real Madrid and Barcelona and he's only continued his good form since.

However, The Athletic described the financial situations at both Spanish giants are 'dire' in January of this year and, considering Fernandes' status at United coupled with the fact he has over four years to run on his contract, it's hard to see either raising the kind of capital to tempt them into selling him without a major overhaul themselves.

