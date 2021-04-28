Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could affect Man United's summer transfer plans

Bild have revealed that Liverpool could try to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer if Mohamed Salah leaves Anfield.

What's the latest news involving Sancho?

Salah's teammates are reportedly concerned that he is eyeing a move away, and he did little to quell speculation regarding his future last month when he admitted that he could be open to playing for Real Madrid or Barcelona before he hangs up his boots.

Liverpool appear to be preparing for the possibility that Salah could leave, and it has been reported that they may try to lure Sancho over to Merseyside if the Egyptian forward does depart the club.

This Liverpool fan thinks Man United are doing brilliantly under Ole. Check out why on The Football Terrace...

What has his form been like for Dortmund this season?

Sancho has been in sparkling form once more this year in the Bundesliga. As per WhoScored, he has delivered six goals and nine assists across 23 top-flight appearances - only Erling Haaland has been directly involved in more goals for the side.

The 21-year-old England international leads the way for Dortmund when it comes to key passes (62) and successful dribbles (68).

His performances have seen him earn an average rating of 7.5 from WhoScored - once more, Haaland (7.59) is the solitary Dortmund player with a higher mark.

Is he the perfect replacement for Mohamed Salah?

Filling the void that Salah would leave behind will be a difficult task for anyone. However, if someone can do it, Sancho could be the man.

Salah has managed 19 or more goals in his four Premier League campaigns for Liverpool, which are numbers that Sancho has been unable to replicate over in Germany.

Yet Sancho has produced 50 assists in the Bundesliga to Salah's 45 in the Premier League, and has done this in 97 fewer games than the 28-year-old. This highlights how he appears to have the edge in creativity over Salah, and could offer more to Liverpool in terms of their overall build-up play if he joined Jurgen Klopp's side.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Liverpool won? 18 19 20 17

Why do Man United need Sancho?

If Sancho did go to Liverpool, it would be a bitter pill for Manchester United to swallow. The Red Devils were heavily linked with Sancho last summer, and they are believed to still be interested in the youngster.

This season has shown why they need him so badly. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has largely relied on Mason Greenwood and Daniel James to cover the right flank, but neither have been particularly convincing in the role.

Greenwood has seven goal contributions to his name, but it seems that his future may lie up front rather than on the wing. Meanwhile, James has three goals and no assists in the league, representing a pretty underwhelming return.

Sancho has proven that he can score and make goals over a consistent period for Dortmund, which is exactly what United require, but it seems that they could be in danger of missing out on the rising star to one of their biggest rivals.

News Now - Sport News