Arsenal latest news: No talks over new David Luiz deal

Arsenal are yet to hold talks with David Luiz over a potential new deal, according to The Evening Standard.

What are his current terms?

The veteran Brazilian is only under contract until the end of this season on a deal that is reported (via SpotRac) to see him earn £100k-per-week.

Could talks take place?

According to the report, the North London giants could still make an offer to keep him beyond the end of this season though he is said to be relaxed about the situation. Indeed, the 34-year-old is thought to have a number of options to consider ahead of his next step.

Previously, he has talked about his desire to return to Benfica - the club who brought him to European football from Vitória in 2007 - and is also understood to want to go into coaching once he retires.

Should Arsenal look to keep him?

Despite his advancing years, Luiz has been regularly used this season.

During a difficult season for the club, he's played in 19 Premier League games though has sat out the last four outings. Still, Mikel Arteta's other defensive options do look to have outshone him in some key defensive metrics.

Of their current centre-backs (using WhoScored data), all but Calum Chambers beat his average of 0.6 tackles per game and Gabriel, Pablo Mari and Rob Holding offer more or as many interceptions over the same period (0.6). Aerially, Chambers, Holding and Gabriel beat him for successful duels while that trio plus Mari have bettered his average for clearances per game (2.5).

Always a divisive figure, The Sun claimed back in February that Arteta was looking to overhaul his team in what they described as a 'fire sale', so keeping an aeging player earning a huge amount a week when there appear to be better options in the squad wouldn't exactly be conducive to starting afresh.

What has Arteta previously said about Luiz?

Speaking back in January, the Arsenal chief praised Luiz for his work in helping settle the club's emerging youth players into life in the first-team, hailing him as one of the team's leaders.

"It's credit to him because he trains really hard," Arteta said when asked about Luiz's recent performances," he said via Sky Sports.

"This season has been really tough in the beginning because he's been through some injuries but he's kept at it, he understood his role, he knows his role in the team, he's one of our leaders and he's so willing to keep improving.

"He knows the things that he's really good at and the things where there is still room for improvement. He's a really honest man with himself. He's won everything and it's a joy to work with him."

