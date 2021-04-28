UFC president Dana White has warned fans they will have to wait until next year to see their fighters in Africa.

Nigerian-born Kamaru Usman (19-1) stopped Jorge Masvidal (35-15) with a vicious second-round knockout at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Florida.

The emergence of UFC welterweight champion Usman, as well as Cameroon-born heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou and Nigerian-born middleweight champ Israel Adesanya, has accelerated the growth of MMA in Africa.

A number of African-born fighters are looking to follow in the footsteps of Adesanya, Ngannou and Usman in their quest for UFC gold, with Don Madge and Kennedy Nzechukwu leading the charge.

Speaking before his fight with Gilbert Burns, Usman - who is undefeated in his previous 18 fights - said it only makes sense that the UFC will stage an event on the continent at some point.

However, White has stated that the mixed martial arts organisation will not travel there until at least 2022.

"One of the cool things is right now we have three Africans: Francis Ngannou, Usman and Israel Adesanya," White said to The Bill Simmons Podcast. "One of the many monumental times in my career, but one of the things that I’ve always wanted to do is have a fight in Africa.

"The Ali-Foreman ‘Rumble in the Jungle,’ all that stuff I remember growing up, I haven’t had mine yet. But it’s coming.

"We’re looking Africa in 2022, so I’m really looking forward to that."

