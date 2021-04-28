Paris Saint-Germain were dominant in the first half in their Champions League semi-final first leg clash against Manchester City.

The French outfit were by far the better side and they made their superiority count when they took the lead in the 15th minute.

Angel Di Maria swung in a delicious cross and Marquinhos powered a header home.

PSG had chances to extend their lead but it was Man City who restored parity with 25 minutes remaining.

Kevin De Bruyne swung the ball into the box with the intention of looking for a Man City man.

But the cross deceived Keylor Navas and the Costa Rican could do nothing as the ball found the corner.

What a freak goal. But what a massive, massive goal for Man City.

And City completed the turn around as they took the lead five minutes later.

City were given a free-kick in a dangerous area and Riyad Mahrez's effort would go through the wall and find the net.

What a frantic few minutes.

To make matters even worse for PSG, they were then reduced to 10 men when Idrissa Gueye received his marching orders.

The Senegalese international produced a horrid challenge on Ilkay Gundogan and was rightfully given a red card.

Fortunately, Gundogan was able to carry on and completely the full 90 minutes.

PSG were unable to find an equaliser and thus succumbed to a 2-1 defeat.

Man City will be massive favourites when the two sides meet for the return leg at the Etihad Stadium next Tuesday.

This could be the year that Man City finally win a Champions League title.

More to follow...

